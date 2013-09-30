Now’s There’s a Clarisonic For Your Feet!

If you’ve tried the Clarisonic, you can agree that it seriously changes your skin. I had always fought with hormonal acne during that time of the month, but after just a few weeks of using the hand-held device, my complexion was cleared up completely — even when my monthly friend came to visit. So when I found out the brand was coming out with a new device, the Clarisonic Pedi ($199, clarisonic.com) for the feet, I couldn’t contain my excitement. Another trouble area for me, as a runner I suffer from flaky skin, calluses, blisters — you name it. (Training for a marathon does wonders for the feet.) I gave the device and the three-piece treatment for a test drive this weekend and loved it. Here’s what you need to know before you make the big purchase.

First off, if you’ve tried the original Clarisonic, this one is just like it. The speed and on/off buttons are all the same. However, there are two heads — one smoothing disc for removing calluses and a buffing brush that exfoliates. Also, the motor is much more powerful because the skin on your feet is, of course, much thicker than the skin on your face. The set comes with skincare treatment products, which include the Pedi-Buff that works as a cleanser and exfoliator, the Pedi-Balm moisturzing lotion, and the Pedi-Boost which should be used twice weekly as a foot peel.

After using the entire system just twice (I got a little preview at a launch event last month), I was still pretty impressed. The smoothing disc does the same job as any foot file, but a thousand times better because it has the power of a motor behind it. I removed calluses I never thought would budge without the help of a professional. The exfoliation using the Pedi-Buff and the Buffing Brush Head also helped to smooth out my skin, and it’s super convenient because the device is waterproof so you can do it daily while in the shower. The Pedi-Boost (the peel) was also gentle on the skin.

In all seriousness, how many of us will actually stay true to a daily pedicure routine? But that’s where I think the Clarisonic Pedi really nails it. The exfoliation is an extra two minutes to your shower and the pedi-balm takes another 30 seconds when you get out. Some smoothing with the disc and peel once or twice a week and you’re done. Any more time or steps and I’d be out the door. But I think I’ll be continuing the routine. Plus, boy — do my feet need it.

