Clarisonic Is Going Out of Business and Everything Is 50% Off

It’s the end of an era. There was a time when we all needed a Clarisonic and now there’s a big Clarisonic going out of business sale. Yup, L’Oréal is shutting down the brand on September 30, 2020 after a decade. We’re pretty surprised the company isn’t just selling the brand they way it did with The Body Shop and other brands it acquired but fans of the cleansing brush are in mourning this week. Luckily, everything is half off so you can stock up.

It’s possible people just don’t use cleaning brushes as much anymore. We have a lot more information when it comes to skin care now. Those with sensitive skin often find the brush too harsh and find it increases redness. Others worry they aren’t washing the brush heads enough and bacteria is being pushed around their face causing breakouts. Either way, it seems like people just aren’t buying the once iconic product. If you do, if you love it and can’t live without it, we feel you. We all have products like that.

Obsessed with Clarisonic? Stock up now for 50 percent off before they’re gone for good.

Mia Prima Facial Cleansing Skincare Device

You can even use this waterproof brush in the shower.

Sonic Awakening Eye Massager

This brush attachment reduces puffiness with little micro massagers.

3D Face Sculptor

Use this sculpting attachment on your jaw and neck.

Mia Smart Anti-Aging and Cleansing Skincare Device

Connect the Clarisonic app to your device and get a more personalized routine.

Skin Illuminating Sonic Cleanser for Dull Skin

Use this soothing, gentle cleanser with your new device.

