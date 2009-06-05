Clarisonic to Downsize… For a Travel Edition

For all of you lather loving, extreme-clean-enthusiasts, traveling with your Clarisonic face brush is about to get much, much easier. In August, Pacific Bioscience Laboratories, the marketer of Clarisonic products, is launching the Mia, a smaller version of its Clarisonic skin cleansing device, designed for travel and aimed at younger consumers. Regardless of the intended use or target audience, however, we see no reason why anyone wouldn’t want a smaller, less space-consuming, facial cleanser – especially those of us in square-foot-challenged NYC apartments.

Clarisonic Mia, $149,<a href=" https://www.sephora.com/browse/brand_hierarchy.jhtml?brandId=Clarisonic&cm_mmc%3dus_search-_-GG-_-br%20cson_tm-_-S1244203582_ADOGOE_AGI1120960_CRE2207393027_TID105139518_RFDd3d3Lmdvb2dsZS5jb20%3d_RAWY2xhcmlzb25pYyUyMHNlcGhvcmE%3d” rel=”nofollow”> sephora.com