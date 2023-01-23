Clairol Just Rolled Out Bolder & Brighter At-Home Hair Color for Curly, Dark & Textured Hair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone should have access to affordable hair color that will take them from blah to bold in the comfort of their bathroom. Sure, going to the salon is always going to be preferable but sometimes that’s just no time or budget. Enter Clairol Natural Instincts Bold

, a no-ammonia hair coloring system for all hair textures.

Many folks with dark bases want bold color but don’t want to damage their hair by bleaching it first. Clairol’s new VitaBoost Color Amplifier promises to be the answer. “The VitaBoost Color Amplifier, our advanced color delivery system with no ammonia, guarantees a precise placement of bold color pigments deep inside the hair fiber,” says a Clairol R+D rep. “These bold color pigments are also designed to be water resistant, which ensures a bold result for up to eight weeks with better resistance to fading from washing hair.”

We’re talking bold hues Dragon Fuchsia, Copper Sunset, Achiote Auburn, Deep Burgundy Acai, Blue Black Colibri and Violet Passiflora on dark hair colors and kinky, coiled textures all without damage. The vegan formula contains argan oil, acai and guarana extracts to be gentle on strands. The included Moisture-Rich Mask helps too, by reducing tangles and smoothening the cuticle layer.

Ready for a new 2023 look? Shop the coolest shades, below.

Natural Instincts Bold Permanent Hair Dye, R56 Achiote Auburn Hair Color

How pretty is this bright auburn

color on curls?!

Natural Instincts Bold Permanent Hair Dye, F66 Dragon Fuchsia Hair Color

This vibrant purple-red

is so pretty for summer.

Natural Instincts Bold Permanent Hair Dye, C64 Copper Sunset Hair Color

You don’t have to be a natural blonde or redhead to get trendy copper

hair.

Natural Instincts Bold Permanent Hair Dye, BR36 Deep Burgundy Acai Hair Color

This deep burgundy

gives a boost to any natural hair color.

Natural Instincts Bold Permanent Hair Dye, V26 Violet Passiflora Hair Color

Or go dark purple

and surprise everyone with your new look.

Natural Instincts Bold Permanent Hair Dye, BL28 Blue Black Colibri Hair Color

Shiny blue-black

hair without the damage? Yes, please!