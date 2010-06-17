The Easy Way To Get Perfect Hair Color

Have you ever had a picture of yourself that you would absolutely love if it wasn’t for an unfortunate beauty blunder? Culprits like yellow teeth, a mega-pimple and visible roots can turn an otherwise great photo into a cringe-worthy shot you wouldn’t be caught dead posting on your Facebook wall. Clairol is looking to alleviate one of those woes with their new Root Touch-Up Tool.

Photo: Â© Clairol

Combining their innovative Root Touch-Up hair color with online photo hosting site Shutterfly, the Root Touch-Up Tool allows you to “fix” unsightly roots in your favorite photos. Simply download a photo, then use the dropper to select the color you’d like to match. Move the virtual brush applicator over your roots to deposit the color on your hair and get rid of your roots. You can then upload your photo to Facebook to share with your friends.

The brush tool is pretty addictive–I had a blast covering up my all-too-apparent roots and the end results were pretty realistic. Now if only someone can figure out a tool that fixes me closing my eyes in EVERY picture than I’ll be all set!