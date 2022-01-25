Clairol’s New At-Home Blonding Kit Lightens Hair Without Bleach — For Real

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re someone who likes to switch up their hair, you know how damaging bleach can be to strands. When it breaks down the pigment, it also breaks down the fatty acids on the hair shaft, creating weak strands. That’s why Clairol launched Blonde It Up, an at-home lightening product that takes you five levels lighter without bleach. Yes, for real! And did we mention it’s less than $10? Here’s how it works.

“Free radicals are unstable atoms that occur during the process of lightening hair which in turn causes damage,” a rep for Clairol shared with STYLECASTER. “The new Blonde It Up uses two new ingredients that work in harmony: A new Activator and a new Protector. The Activator, ammonium carbonate, selectively targets the natural pigments inside the hair to lift. The Protector, AminoGlycine, binds to and neutralizes free radicals produced by the Activator to protect the keratin and protein from being destroyed which helps cause less damage.”

You can’t go from black hair to platinum with this kit (you should hit the salon for that) but those who would be happy with a five shade-lift can choose from Platinum Bronde (for dark hair) and Platinum Blonde (for blonde hair). The brand promises not just less damage, but also glossy and conditioned hair. The kit also includes the cult-favorite Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Conditioner to tone down brassiness and help maintain brightness on lightened hair.

If blonde isn’t your jam, don’t worry. Clairol also rolled out Color Gloss Up in Blazing Red ($11.97 at Walmart) and it already has 12 other fun shades. If you just need a touch-up, go for Natural Instincts Root Touch Up ($6.92 at Walmart). It’s the first ammonia-free version that promises to be nicer to your hair. Because 2022 is all about having fun with your look while keeping your hair and skin as healthy and happy as possible.