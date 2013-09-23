How to Get Claire Danes’ Faux Bob and Bold Red Lip From the Emmys

Claire Danes was practically a headline making machine at the Emmys last night. Between her faux bob that sent the Twitterverse into a frenzy and nabbing the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (well deserved, if you’ve ever seen even a glimpse of “Homeland”), everyone was abuzz about the actress. Plus, add in her glowing skin and attention grabbing red lip, and the fact that it’s a look we could all recreate at home, we can’t get enough of the girl.

For the straight scoop on her hair and makeup, we went straight to her glam squad. Makeup artist Matin Maulawizada created the “light, beautiful look” for Claire using Laura Mercier cosmetics to coordinate with her Armani Privé gown. To get the makeup look, he used Laura Mercier Foundation Primer for an even application, then foundation in Golden Beige, finishing with Laura Mercier Smooth Finish Foundation Powder. The natural flush of color on her cheeks was thanks to Crème Cheek Colour in Sunrise, then a highlight on the cheekbones with Caviar Stick Eye Colours in Sterling and Sugar Frost.

The same eye shadow colors were used on the eyes, blending the shadows over the lid and up to the brow. Along the lashline, Matin applied Tightline Cake Eyeliner in Black Ebony and Crème Eyeliner in Noir. The eyes were finished using Faux Lash Mascara. Claire’s bright matte lips were the focal point of her face. Matin used Rouge Nouveau Weightless Lip Colour in Mod to get the dramatic look.

As for the faux bob seen ’round the world, hairstylist Peter Butler for John Frieda created two pin curls at the nape of Claire’s neck, then combed the top of her hair down under, pinning as needed at the base. Even though her hair wasn’t actually chopped into a bob, we think Claire should take the haircut into real consideration.

Image via Steve Granitz/WireImage