ck one Brings Half Naked Models To Our Screens

What could be better than a bunch of hot models dancing in their underwear? Um, not much. The new ck one campaign’s commercial preview is out, and it’s hot. Directed by Steven Meisel, the teaser is big on the ’90s grunge references bringing us back to when Kate Moss was in her hayday. Totally fitting, since that was when ck one originally launched, and Kate starred in their original campaign.

This campaign features the likes of Lara Stone, Arizona Muse, and shall we say the “younger generation” of model folk. The fragrance relaunch will be accompanied by a full digital campaign on March 1st and we’ll be watching.