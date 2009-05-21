Citrusy Scents

Just in time for summer, we’ve discovered Marc Jacobs newest scent to add to the limited edition Splash collection.

Aptly named Lemon Splash, the pale yellow bottle holds a fragrance that is light and refreshing– literally summer in a bottle. With notes of Italian lemon orpur (the purest form of oil that can be hand-pressed from fragrant Italian lemons), mandarin, honeysuckle, and amber, one whiff and you’ll feel like walking hand in hand at sunset with your summer love.

Other fragrances in the Splash collection include Rain Splash, Cucumber Splash, Fig Splash and Gardenia Splash.

Marc Jacobs Lemon Splash is now available at Nordstrom in 300 ml for $68.