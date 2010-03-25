Citrus-Infused Body Products

Now that spring has arrived, the last thing you want is a heavy, perfumey body wash. Lighten up with our fresh, sultry citrus-scented body beauty product picks. With ingredients like mandarin, lemon, bergamot and orange, you’ll love these items’ veritable fruit salad of zingy fragrances. Here, a few of our favorites:

Suave Naturals Mango Mandarin Refreshing Body Wash

If lather lights your fire, then look no further. This fruity scented shower gel cleanses skin while imparting a light mango-mandarin scent while moisturizing it to a healthy glow. And the price? Very nice. Price: $3.49. Where to Buy: drugstore.com

The Body Shop Sweet Lemon Body Scrub

I can think of few things more invigorating than a brisk body scrub with a great, gritty texture. Oh wait, a brisk lemon body scrub. This one polishes skin to a gleaming finish and contains lemon seed oil for hydration.

Price: $20. Where to Buy: thebodyshop-usa.com

Fresh Citron de Vigne Body Wash and Lotion

Long time fans of the Fresh Citron de Vigne perfume will delight in the arrival of the brand’s corresponding bath and shower gel and body lotion. The sparkling scent evokes champagne with a bubbling citrus infusion. Price: $19. Where to Buy: fresh.com

Thymes Ambersweet Orange Bath Salts Envelope

This sweetly-scented packet of bath salts is tempered by a spicier, rich amber undertone. I like to sprinkle it in my bath, but even more than that, I love keeping it as a sachet in my lingerie drawer. Price: $5. Where to Buy: thymes.com