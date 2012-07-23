Get Citrus Happy With These Freshly-Scented Summer Products

Nothing makes us cringe more than someone wearing a heavy, musky perfume in July. Sure, you still smell lovely – but just like you change your wardrobe every summer, you should really swap your scents.

The summer months are a time to set aside your heavy, amber perfumes and instead opt for a lighter, citrus floral to dab on your wrists, or better yet – your hair.

Citrus scents offer a natural and refreshing update to your summer beauty regimen. But the fun doesn’t have to stop with your perfume. Ditch your everyday shampoo and opt for the floral power of the Dove® Hair Therapy Revival Shampoo and Conditioner to put that extra skip in step and be sure to try these other citrus-scented beauty and styling products. Let citrus revive your senses and kick-start all of your daily activities this summer!