Cindy Crawford, 48, Has Not Aged Since 1992

At age 48, supermodel Cindy Crawford has successfully landed four covers for one magazine alone, proving she has looked exactly the same for decades.

Crawford recently tweeted her latest covers for UK’s The Times Magazine, undergoing dramatic transformations in the wardrobe department while flaunting her ever-youthful features. From motorcycle vixen to sultry siren in a sheer mesh top, she’s definitely still got it, mole and all.

Sure, the married mother of two is a fashion icon who has worked the runways throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s, but how does the statuesque beauty maintain such runway-ready skin? Her secrets may or may not shock you.

No doubt Crawford is genetically blessed, but maintaining her looks does require dedication. In 2010, Ladies Home Journal revealed that during the height of her supermodel years, the former Playboy cover girl “could work out two hours a day, six days a week.” However, the then-44-year-old toned down her exercise regimen to spend more time with family.

“She works out with a trainer for on-hour sessions, starting with stretches, then 30 minutes of cardio (usually on the trendmill), followed by a 30-minute strength and endurance circuit training (squats, steps, and lunges),” says the magazine. Ladies Home Journal also reported Crawford kept her famous figure in check with a “mostly Mediterranean diet typically filled with whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, some fish and meat,” with the occasional splurge on dark chocolate and pizza.

Now, let’s talk about that rumor. Crawford admitted to Ladies Home Journal that she’s “tried Botox,” but the procedure is a frightening one to solely rely on it. Instead, she now prefers microdermabrasion to soften up her face.

“Plastic surgery is really scary, but as long as you don’t use these things to change your face, I think it’s ok,” said Crawford, who also announced she had cellulite, just like the rest of us.

The one thing she does rely on to stay looking so young? Hitting the bottle.

“You can get any plastic surgery in the world, but hair color is what enables women to look younger longer,” then 43-year-old Crawford told Allure magazine. “I’ve also become more aware of hair health…I give myself a hair treatment when I’m in my sauna to keep it conditioned.”

Crawford’s approach to keeping her coveted features may not work for everyone, but it clearly works for her–and the results continue to show.

