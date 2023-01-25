Cindy Crawford’s Anti-Aging Skin & Haircare Brand Is Now at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Hair thinning, dullness, dehydration, breakage and dryness can happen for a variety of reasons, like hot tools and environmental stressors. But sometimes it’s just age. And that’s OK! Aging is great! But when you want your hair to look full, voluminous and a little more like it did before, look no further than Cindy Crawford’s Meaningful Beauty. The supermodel knows a thing or two about hair, especially since everyone tried to copy her look in the ’80s and ’90s.

Crawford co-developed the line to help with the signs of aging she was noticing. The key ingredients in the collection are the brand’s melon leaf stem cell technology and melon super antioxidants, which promise to moisturize the scalp, while silk proteins, castor oil, peptides and plant-based keratin work to strengthen hair and help reduce breakage.

The beauty icon’s ’90s blowout is even popular now, with the look currently trending on TikTok. “The glam blowout really never goes away!” says Crawford’s longtime hairstylist and brand ambassador, Richard Marin. “Although now it seems to be having a resurgence because so much of fashion is ’90s influenced. We are also seeing a return to very layered hair, which looks good air dried, but blown out has an even bigger effect.”

It’s not just haircare, either. Crawford has a skincare line that contains that same melon leaf stem cell technology but with additional must-haves like retinol. You can pick them all up now officially at Amazon.

Hair Age-Proof Hair Care System

Try the 4-piece system

, which includes Strengthening Shampoo, Smooth & Shiny Conditioner, Restorative Scalp Treatment and Styling and Protecting Spray. Then, grab your faves separately.

Hair Root Touch Up

Cover your grays in between salon appointments with this powder root touch-up

, available in six shades.

Anti-Aging Daily Skincare System with Crème de Serum

This skincare set

has almost five stars and more than 3,000 ratings for a reason. Give the line a try with this travel-size set that gets you the Skin Softening Cleanser, Anti-Aging Day Crème with SPF 30, Ultra Lifting and Filling Treatment, Lifting Eye Crème Advanced Formula and Crème de Serum.