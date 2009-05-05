Cinco de Mayo and Chanel No. 5

For most of us Cinco de Mayo brings to mind tequila, salt and lime, but the city of New York has deemed today- officially- Chanel No. 5 Day. New York’s decidedly chicer take on the fifth of May coincides with Chanel’s release of Train de Nuit, the short film starring Audrey Tatou. Saks Fifth Avenue has also partnered with Chanel to celebrate the timeless scent and the new campaign, renaming a portion of Fifth Avenue AVENUE No. 5 for the week.

Check out the Saks flagship through May 10 for more inspiration from Train de Nuit and Chanel No. 5.

