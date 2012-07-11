Ciate Launches New “Velvet” Nail Polish

If there’s one trend that has staying power these days, it’s nail art. Between all of the blogs, Pinterest boards and editorials featuring big art on the tiny canvas of a fingernail, it’s clear that manicure mania isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and we’re pretty excited to see where the trend goes in the future.

Ciate, the nail polish company that brought us the Caviar manicure earlier this year (which sold out in a matter of hours), is set to release its latest nail collection: the Velvet manicure. Giving the feeling of the old standby fall season fabric, the Velvet nail polish collection will undoubtedly be a fitting accessory for next season’s wardrobe. Sephora is set to be selling the polishes in the next month, for $19.

Image via W Magazine