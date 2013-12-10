The Ultimate Holiday Party Favor

Gifting beauty products in bulk can be hard when everyone has different taste. Hand a woman a classic red lipstick, and she’ll either put it on immediately or she’ll kindly thank you and place it at the bottom of her bag. But one product we’ve come to find every woman loves—nail polish. Whether she applies it or just admires its gorgeous color, it’s a crowd pleaser.

I recently handed out Ciaté Tree Trinkets ($21, sephora.com) to all the guests at my holiday party. One set comes with six ball tree ornaments that each carry a glitter polish inside. A mini version of Ciaté’s bottles, the formula is just as good. Not big on glitter? Hang it on the tree. The glitter pairs beautifully with the lights and tinsel.

Two functions, one perfect holiday party favor.

