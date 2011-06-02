Ciara Loves Her Body

Photo: © Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Ciara would rather be healthy than super-skinny.

The 25-year-old singer maintains a toned physique with workouts five days a week and eating “clean” foods such as lean protein fruit and vegetables, but insists she does so to stay in shape, rather than get any slimmer.

She said, “I can lose weight easily and I don’t like to do that. I’m not trying to lose and get small. I just want to keep shape and I just want to focus on abs and glutes.”

The “Love Sex Magic” hitmaker also admits she is happy to indulge in her cravings for her favorite calorific treats as she doesn’t think it is necessary to be too strict with her diet.

She told US Weekly magazine, “You have to throw in a cheeseburger and French fries or a brownie and ice cream sometimes. I would never advise somebody to be so strict to where you don’t enjoy yourself.”

Ciara is happy with her body and says she feels most comfortable when she is nude.

She said, “I feel the sexiest when I’m by myself, walking around nude. I have this new obsession with nudity, it’s really weird. It may sound weird, but I just really love embracing my body.”



