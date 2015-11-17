Food and Fitness Diary: How Ciara Sculpts That Crazy Body

Sure, you already know that Ciara is a bona fide fashion girl (in addition to her status as a Grammy Award–winning singer/songwriter/record producer and mom), but did you know she’s also a major fitness fan? Not that it’s terribly shocking—a body like that doesn’t come easy, folks.

Ciara sticks to a healthy diet consisting of a high-energy breakfast to start the day, fruit smoothies, and homemade snacks. She balances small indulgences (hello, pistachio ice cream!) by working up a sweat with boxing training and has a hot sauce addiction that would rival even yours.

She’s also a dedicated philanthropist, recently working with Unilever to raise awareness for its #ShareAMeal campaign to end child hunger. We caught up with the pop star to chat about the partnership and to take a peek inside her food and fitness diary.

For breakfast I had:

Oatmeal with some sugar [and a] little bit of strawberries, turkey bacon, peppermint tea with honey.

Today I snacked on:

I haven’t snacked on anything yet, but I did have some iced tea with a little simple syrup, because I’m a Southern girl and I have to have my tea sweet.

My go-to smoothie recipe is:

Strawberries, mangoes, and a little bit of protein.

The one thing I would never eat is:

Tomatoes!

My favorite workout is:

Boxing. I love boxing.

My guilty pleasure food is:

Pasta! Oh, and I also love Oreos and ice cream. And green tea ice cream. And pistachio ice cream.

Photo: Getty Images

The one thing that always gets me motivated to work out is:

Thinking about performing. I get so hyped up.

The next big health and fitness trend will be:

Maybe I shouldn’t tell you, because I might create a business with it! [Laughs]

My favorite healthy snack is:

Homemade granola.

The fitness blog I check religiously is:

My trainer’s—Gunnar Peterson.

On Instagram, I’m obsessed with following:

Kids’ fashion: @cutekidsfashion and @cutekidsclub. I also like the National Geographic page (@natgeo); they have some of the best pictures.

The three ingredients you’ll always find in my kitchen are:

Salt, pepper, and hot sauce.

My biggest health tip for travelers is to:

Pack your healthy snacks so that you don’t resort to eating something bad.

My signature healthy dish is:

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, feta cheese, and grilled chicken.

The best part of my job is:

Being able to use my platform to help make a difference.

I start an average day by:

Waking up to my little juicy man and talking with him!

Tell us about your involvement with the #ShareAMeal campaign:

For me, being a part of Unilever’s #ShareAMeal campaign is super exciting. What’s cool about this campaign is that not only do I get to be an ambassador, but everyone can be an ambassador. So I’m teaming up with Unilever and Feeding America to #ShareAMeal … We live in a very social media–driven world, and it’s like, “Why not take a moment from posting our selfies and our fashion moments and all that cool stuff to post something like this that can mean more than anything?” The greatest reward is knowing that you’re providing a meal for someone who doesn’t have one.