We Almost Didn’t Recognize Platinum Blonde Ciara

True story: I can’t stop listening to Ciara’s new song, Set, featuring The Lab. It’s the boss-lady summer jam I didn’t know I needed and now I can’t get enough. The video just dropped and Ciara unsurprisingly looks incredible in it. The beauty chameleon switched up her hair again, this time rocking an edgy white blonde pixie with her all-black wardrobe. The look is all thanks to celebrity hairstylist César DeLeön Ramirêz. “I hustle till I pass out! On my Set!” he wrote on Instagram.

Ramirêz co-founded Wildform, a line of ready-to-wear wigs and hair pieces. He created a bright-blonde one for Ciara and chopped it into an ultra-cool pixie. To get her smooth, piecey look, he dampened the wig and then applied Unite Blonda Fix, a reparative, ultra-violet treatment to brighten and smooth blonde hair. To give strands that wet look, he sprayed Unite 7Seconds Detangler throughout the video shoot. “The spray provided extra protein which strengthened and sealed her cuticle,” Ramirêz said in a statement.

The final result? A badass style fit for a song like Set.

Although the hair is temporary, fans and celebrities are loving the look. “Sooooo stunning loving this hair 🔥,” wrote Lily Collins. “STUNNING!🔥,” wrote Cheryl Burke. One fan compared her hair to another iconic performer, which I can totally see: “Omg yasssssssssss!!!! You been reading that Janet Jackson handbook i love it 🔥.”

Maybe Ciara will keep the look, or more likely, surprise us with something else amazing in the near future.

