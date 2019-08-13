It Looks Like Ciara Is Dropping a Beauty Line

Another day, another celebrity beauty line. Coming off the heels of Lady Gaga’s Haus Beauty launch on Amazon and Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s new collections for their own brands, Ciara has announced her beauty line is up next. There have been rumors the singer is launching something for a while now, and she basically confirmed it at Beautycon LA this past weekend. WWD reported (and I heard on her panel) that the singer is jumping into skincare and makeup, basically “a combination of everything.”

“The beauty space is inevitable for me,” she said. “It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to do something in the beauty space, and there are lots of cool things that I’ve been cooking up and working on, and I can’t wait until the time is here to share it with the world.”

If you’re one of Ciara’s 23.1 million Instagram followers, you’ve probably noticed she’s been posting a ton of makeup-free selfies as of late. She’s been encouraging others to do the same as part of the promotion for her new album, “Beauty Marks.” A beauty line is on-brand for her, for sure.

There’s no news yet on what exactly she’ll be launching, but it’s safe to say it will be on theme with her “soft glam” vibe. Ciara wears a lot of pink eyeshadow and lipstick with sculpted brows and tons of lashes. She’s not boring, but she doesn’t wear wild colors or overly trendy styles. We don’t think she’ll be naming the line Goodies but you’ll probably be able to apply it in 1, 2 steps.