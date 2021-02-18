Ciara Is The Next Celeb To Launch A Beauty Brand & It Sounds Too Good To Be True

Yes, we know, another beauty brand sounds exhausting. But this feels different. Maybe because a beauty brand from Ciara has been years in the making. We told you back in 2019 that the triple-threat felt destined to do something big in beauty. She told WWD: “The beauty space is inevitable for me,. “It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to do something in the beauty space, and there are lots of cool things that I’ve been cooking up and working on, and I can’t wait until the time is here to share it with the world.”

Well, it seems that time is almost here. During a February 12 Instagram Live session with Allure editor-in-chief Michelle Lee, Ciara revealed skincare is coming first. She said the line will “speak to all skin types” and pigmentation, adding: “I’m super thrilled. I’m super proud. Ciara is working with experts in the industry on the formulas, so it sounds as if this is a real passion project. She isn’t just a celebrity putting her name on a product.

We cannot wait to see the finished product. In the meantime, you can shop Ciara’s first big foray into beauty. Yes, this skincare line isn’t her first gig. In November 2020, she and her husband, Russell Wilson, launched R&C Fragrance Duo, a pairing of two fragrances named C and R.

Each scent evokes the person’s vibe but they also work well together, just like any relationship. According to a press release, a portion of the proceeds made from sales will benefit the Why Not You Foundation, the couple’s nonprofit organization dedicated to children’s health and education.