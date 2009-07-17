Ciao Bella

Fall is just around the corner and Prada and Bulgari want to make you feel bellisima with their newest fragrances.

The arrival of the fall is the perfect time to update your closet with the newest trends. However, your wardrobe isn’t the only thing that needs renewal come autumn. Don’t forget about the slew of great new fragrances arriving in September. According to WWD, two of Italy’s biggest names in fashion will be adding to their line of fragrances.

Amber is the inspiration behind Prada’s newest fragrance, L’Eau Ambrée. The scent “…balances classic influences with modern tones; the amber is stripped of its classic context and elevated by may rose”, said Jose Manuel Albesa, chief brand officer for Puig Beauty and Fashion Group. When it comes to Prada’s track record of past sales, Amber has been a key ingredient behind their top-sellers and this new collection is no exception. Prada predicts that the new fragrance “could reach number one in the Prada portfolio.”

Also in beauty news, Bulgari just marked their 125th anniversary and to add to the array of festivities, they celebrated the launch of their newest women’s fragrance, Bulgari Blu Eau de Parfum II. This addition to the Bulgari Blu collection of perfumes adds something extra special to bring to the line of 17 other fragrances. “I think we have a winner in our hands,” Trapani said. “We expect this scent to be our most successful fragrance launch ever.”

Jacques Cavallier from Firmenich is the mastermind behind Bulgari Blu Eau de Parfum II and describes the scent as “something very natural — and you can smell that in the scent.” The infusion of Iris and Haitian vetiver creates a tantalizing combination of flowery and musky scents.

Which fragrance will you choose to define your signature scent this Fall: L’Eau Ambrée or Bulgari Blu Eau de Parfum II?