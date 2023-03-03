Christy Turlington Has a New Beauty Gig, Says She’d “Never Alter” Her Face

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Christy Turlington has been our beauty and style icon since she starred in Calvin Klein’s Eternity campaign in 1989. The 54-year-old supermodel and activist hasn’t slowed down since, directing documentaries and advocating for safe pregnancy. Now, Turlington has a new gig as the “Fundamental Changemaker in Residence” for luxury skincare brand Noble Panacea. She’ll also star as the special guest in episode 4 of Noble Panacea’s Think Beautifully podcast.

“As a maternal health and wellness advocate and a mother, I find it important to have the building blocks that allow me to be true to myself,” Turlington wrote on Instagram. “@noblepanacea’s The Elemental Cleansing Balm & Exfoliating Refiner encapsulates the fundamental elements. A unique two-step treatment to revolutionize skin initialization for clarified and resurfaced skin. I’ve enjoyed seeing my skin get visibly clear and bright with a healthy glow.”

In an interview with Vogue, the model opens up about aging and making decisions about her own body. “I will never alter or augment my face. Never,” she said. “I’ve always been consistent about my thoughts on this, and I think because I’ve said it so many times, I still believe it. But also those are my values. Maybe it comes from having a mom that has also been very comfortable in her own skin her whole life. And it’s just such a good example.”

She also tells the magazine how she keeps her skincare routine pretty simple but loves Noble Panacea’s The Exceptional Vitamin C Booster Serum ($160 at Net-a-Porter) and its new new exfoliating lotion. Her campaign is for the new Elemental Cleansing Balm & Exfoliating Refiner ($185 at Neiman Marcus), a two-in-one that cleanses, purifies, removes makeup and exfoliates.

If you’re scared to exfoliate too often, know these are gentle and nourishing enough to keep your skincare barrier in tact. After using them for two weeks, my skin is already feeling less textured and way less sensitive. Grab it now and hope you’ll age half as well as Turlington. Just me?!

And if you’re a fan of the model, she’s speaking at the SHE Media Co-Lab at SXSW on March 11-12! Grab your tickets here.