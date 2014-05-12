Beauty Buzz: Christy Turlington Burns Gets Steamy For CK, Celeb Diet Secrets, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Christy Turlington Burns heats things up with real-life husband Ed Burns in new Calvin Klein ads for the fragrance Eternity. [Press Release]

2. Bumble and bumble is launching an oil-infused range of products based off of their hit Hairdressers Invisible Oil. [WWD]

3. Need wedding hair ideas for long hair? Here are 10 that just may inspire you. [Daily Makeover]

4. Here are 27 diet secrets from some of the world’s most beautiful women – from wearing corsets, to living on kale. [StyleCaster]

5. Pigtails are apparently back – learn how to wear them like a grown-up. [Style.com]