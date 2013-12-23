Christmas Nail Art Ideas From Pinterest

Now that the stockings are hung and the shopping is complete (hopefully), it’s time to start thinking about how to adorn your nails this holiday season. From Christmas trees and to snowflakes to glitter-covered nails and gems, the nail art ideas are endless.
To help you figure out how to embellish your nails this Christmas, we have gathered together a few ideas that will make your nails merry and bright. Click through the slideshow above and prepare yourself for the festive feeling that follows!
If you love the movie "Elf," why not adorn your nails with Buddy? We don't advise putting maple syrup on everything like Buddy though — you don't want to ruin your festive nail art!
Image via Instagram; Source: @gabbysnailart
Dress your nails in Santa's famous garb for you next holiday party and you will surely impress your guests.
Image via Pinterest; Source: beautyfrizz.com
Let it snow on your nails and transform your fingertips into a winter wonderland!
Image via Pinterest; Source: nailartitudedesclaire
The characters from "The Grinch" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas" may look menacing on your nails, but anyone who has seen those holiday classics will know they are filled with Christmas spirit.
Image via Pinterest; Source: andreitusnails
Keep good old Kris Kringle near and dear by painting his face on your nail!
Image via Pinterest; Source: fashiondivadesign
If a white Christmas just isn't in the forecast where you live, you can always paint a snowy scene on your fingertips. Add some Christmas trees, fluffy white snow and Frosty the Snowman to make your winter wonderland complete.
Image via Pinterest; Source: playfulpolishes
Fair isle sweaters are the quintessential cozy, Christmas outfit, so duplicate the same cozy print on your nails this holiday season!
Image via Pinterest; Source: clumsynails
These nails will take patience, but the outcome it definitely worth it if you love your Christmas characters as much as we do.
Image via Pinterest; Source: amberdidit