35 Christmas Makeup Ideas for Major Inspiration

The most wonderful time of year (at least, for 87 percent of Americans) deserves a makeup look to match, so save all of those quick, five-minute beauty routines for another day and really get in the holiday spirit this year with insane amounts of glitter, shimmer, and, of course, lipstick. Sure, you can do your usual brown eyeliner-and-mascara thing for the sixth year in a row, or, you can try one of these hella inspiring makeup ideas and automatically be the best-looking cousin in the inevitable group-photo session (which will for sure get thrown on Facebook for all to see).

From glitter-coated lids to the weirdly pretty gold lipstick you’ve been waiting 11 months to wear, we present to you the ultimate Christmas makeup inspiration round up. We can’t guarantee you’ll be more excited to take a zillion holiday snapshots for your Grandma, but we can promise you’ll at least look good in them. That’s the true spirit of Christmas, right? Scroll down to see our favorite looks!