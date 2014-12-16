15 of the Best Christmas Hairstyles to Inspire You This Season

While finding the perfect outfit to wear during the holidays is incredibly important, finding the ideal Christmas hairstyle is just as crucial. Many times we look to magazines, friends and YouTube videos to find the perfect holiday look and while there is definitely amazing inspiration through those sources, we’re constantly looking at runway shows for hairstyle inspiration.

Of course, many looks may seem a little out there, but luckily, there are many designers who opt for simple, classic hairstyles that can absolutely be worn outside the runways—especially to holiday outings. From tousled waves to intricate braids, these runway looks show you exactly how to style your hair for the holidays no matter where you’re going—from the club to a family dinner.

We’ve gathered some of our favorite, totally doable hairstyles straight from the runway for you to copy this winter. Click through the slideshow above to check them out!