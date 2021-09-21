Christine Quinn on Her ‘Dominatrix Barbie’ Style & Bold New Makeup Collab

Although I devoured every season of Selling Sunset the second it hit Netflix, I feel like I don’t really know Christine Quinn. Much like Paris Hilton in her Simple Life days, It was obvious Quinn was playing a bit of a character, one people love to hate. Well, that “bad bitch” persona caught the attention of Ciaté London founder Charlotte Knight. Two years later and the Christine Quinn x Ciaté London collection is born.

“She watched the show and she was like, ‘I see something in you,’ Quinn says of her meeting with the Ciaté London founder. “‘I love the duality of your personality. I see the character that you play but I know that’s not you. I see this sassy vixen but I also know there’s this sweet girl there.'” This vibe went perfectly with Ciaté’s Glitter Flip lipstick, where there are two sides to every shade. The duo connected right away. “It was really organic and natural,” says Quinn. “She’s an amazing boss and businesswoman.”

Keep reading for my convo with Quinn while she was on a break from filming Selling Sunset to learn more about her first makeup collaboration, how she fell in love with the beauty world and that black wedding dress.

How Her Texas Roots Inspired Her Love of Makeup

“Where I grew up in Texas, everyone was a debutante every day of their life,” says Quinn. “I went to school with a lot of pageant girls, I wasn’t one of them — I was a theater nerd — but they were always so beautiful with the hair and the makeup.” She was especially drawn to a bold red lip while watching old Hollywood movies and Marilyn Monroe films. That’s why her collection includes a plumping red gloss. “That’s one thing I always have a hard finding, a lip with pigment that has the plumping that I love,” she adds.

How She’s Learn to Love the Skin She’s In

When Quinn moved to Los Angeles, she was a bit intimidated by the more laid-back West Coast idea of beauty. “I was going to auditions looking at everyone else thinking they’re so naturally pretty!” she says. Quinn “equated makeup and glam to beauty” and it took a while for her to realize she was naturally beautiful, too. Now, there are days the new mom skips makeup entirely. “I never wear makeup if I’m not working,” she says. “I feel like I’m a catfish when I go out. I love to give my skin a break. If I’m not working, I’ll do mascara if I’m headed out but that’s really it.

How She Defines Her Personal Style

“It’s constantly evolving but I say I’m this dominatrix Barbie,” says Quinn. “I like to play with different colors.” She experiments with more feminine styles but adds her own edgy twist — just like her viral glam-meets-goth wedding and her black dress that had everyone talking.

“I don’t want to take the credit. My sister was the one who got married first in a black wedding dress,” says Quinn. “She inspired me. I really snowballed it — no pun intended — and figured if I’m wearing black, I really love the contrast of this winter wonderland.” As a nod to her theater roots, she added a “Wicked element” with her own twist.

Her Favorite Product from the Collection

While filming the show, Quinn applies lotion to her body, and her makeup artist dusts on the No Filt-Her Universal Complexion Brightener. Although it’s technically for the face, she loves it head to toe. “I tried it without lotion and it stuck to my body really well so I was using it on my clavicle, my shoulders, all over my legs,” she says. “I was really surprised how well this worked not just on the face but all over the body, too.”

She’s also excited about the ultra-unique product packaging with drawings from her favorite New York street artist 1penemy. “He’s known for these famous portraits he does of celebrities like they’re in jail,” she says. “He actually painted me and it’s in my house. I just loved that picture. So we worked with him to create this bad girl vibe with a cute sweet side.”

This isn’t the last we’ll see of Quinn in the beauty space. But for now, you can shop all her Ciaté London products, below.

Christine Quinn Drama Queen Heat Transforming Lip Cream

This innovative Heat Flip Lip Cream shifts to another color and switches back as the temperature changes. Drama Queen is Quinn’s favorite soft matte nude that deepens in color.

Christine Quinn Ca$H Fetish Heat Transforming Lip Cream

On the flip side, Ca$h Fetish is a brighter — and then deeper — Bordeaux red.

Christine Quinn Villain Pump Plump Lip Gloss

This red-tinted gloss subtly plumps lips with hyaluronic filling spheres that the appearance of fine lines.

Christine Quinn No Filt-Her Universal Complexion Brightener

Here’s that sheer complexion brightener and setting powder Quinn loves so much!

Christine Quinn Bo$$ B*Tch Eyeshadow Palette

This warm neutral palette features nine pigment-rich shadows for a natural-looking glam. Add the diamond-bright shimmer to your inner corners for a Christine Quinn-inspired glow.

