Christina Zilber discovered her love for beauty and style at an early age. Her mother, a fashion model in the sixties, taught Zilber that makeup should be classic and effortless, enhancing a woman’s natural beauty, never overpowering it. Zilber adopted this mantra as her own, and shares it with her line, Jouer. Jouer launched in 2004 with custom color compacts. From there, Zilber redeveloped and expanded Jouer into a full prestige collection.



1. “My Blackberry keeps me within reach of everybody all the time.”

BlackBerry® 8703, $79.00 2 year contract price, at verizonwireless.com

2. “iTouch for music, videos and apps!”

iPod Touch, $229, at store.apple.com

3. “Green tea mints in Lively Lemongrass: I hate strong mints and these are refreshing and good for you (3 mints = 1 cup of green tea). “

Sencha Green Tea Mints Lively Lemongrass, $28.67, at mothernature.com

4. “Leica Camera so I can take pictures and video of my kids on the go.”

Leica D-LUX 3 10MP Digital Camera, $1,999.99, at amazon.com

5. “Graphic Image notebook to write down my to-do lists, inspirations, notes, and ideas.”

7″ Wire-O-Notebook: Brights Leather, $92, at graphicimage.com

6. “Jouer concealer: Covers dark circles, red spots, anywhere I need to even out my complexion.”

Jouer concealer, $30, at jourcosmetics.com

7. “Jouer travel powder brush – tiny enough to slip into my cosmetics bag, perfect application with the cheek tint.”

Jouer travel powder brush, $45, at jouercosmetics.com

8. “Jouer cheek tint in Petal for a soft flush of color, used with: the Jouer travel powder brush”

Jouer cheek tint in Petal, $20, at jouercosmetics.com

9. “Jouer ligloss in mimosa – a slightly shimmery pink gold for everyday”

Jouer lipgloss in mimosa, at $18, at jouercosmetics.com

10. “Oliver Peoples aviator sunglasses – I put prescription lenses in so I can wear in the car and all around town.”

Oliver Peoples Strummer Titanium Aviator Sunglasses, $350 at saksfifthavenue.com

11. “Aveeno body lotion – a lightweight, non-greasy lotion I use on my hands after washing.”

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion, $11.49, at drugstore.com

12. “Japoonesque eyelash curler – immediately makes me look more awake and pretty!”

Japoonesque eyelash curler, $34, at amazon.com

13. “Starbucks gold card loaded with $$$$ so whether I have cash on me or not I can always have a Grande Latte.”

Starbucks gold card, $25 for a year membership, at starbucks.com