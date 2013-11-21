Get Christina Hendricks’ Rosy Glow

Nothing transforms a creamy complexion like flushed cheeks and lips, but finding the right shades that are bright while not too clownlike can be tricky. Christina Hendricks got it just right at an appearance this week, and her makeup artist Vanessa Scali revealed the exact products she used on the Mad Men star.

Her deep rose lip was Lancôme Rouge in Love in Midnight Rose ($26, lancome-usa.com), the perfect complement to her fiery hair color. And that gorgeous glow on the cheeks? Scali used Giorgio Armani Blushing Fabric in Fuchsia ($39, giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com), a bold but not garish pink.

