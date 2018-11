“Mad Men” star Christina Hendricks is known for her iconic blaze of red hair, which is why we were totally shocked to see her in this short blonde wig over the weekend. [Just Jared]

Behold, the 25 beauty tricks every girl should know by age 25. [Beauty High]

Blue Ivy Carter takes the cake for the most adorable topknot of all time. [The Gloss]

And because we all need a little assistance from time to time: five steps to your sexiest legs ever. [Elle]