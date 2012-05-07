Christina Aguilera’s ‘The Voice’ Makeup Artist Jake Bailey Transforms Me (For A Day)

Christina Aguilera has had quite the transformation on this season of The Voice. With the legendary Mark Townsend and Jake Bailey by her side, everyone has taken notice. Aguilera is still very comfortable with her body (low-cut shirts and booty shorts are very much a staple part of her wardrobe) but instead of stringy extensions and mismatched makeup, we’re seeing sleek curls and gorgeous smokey purples eyes.

Jake Bailey, Aguilera’s new on-set makeup artist, walked me through one of my favorite of her looks of the season. He also replicated her look on me – and while I am most certainly not Aguilera (as in my face is five times longer and somehow even after being at the hands of a celebrity makeup artist, the stress of the work week still shows through in my eyes) I was loving the look for my night out on the town. Again, it’s not something I would wear for a day at the office, but it was perfect for my Friday night.

So you can get the look for your next night out (or if you’re like Aguilera and like a little extra something for day) here are Bailey’s steps:

Apply CoverGirl + Olay’s Tone Rehab Foundation all over the face (he used Nude Beige on me). Then, use CoverGirl and Olay’s pressed powder to set. If you have any redness you need to cover up, use a concealer. Follow this with a blush, like Cheekers Blush (we chose Iced Cappuccino). Aguilera has a more intense contour in the image than I do, but since I have a longer face we decided not to contour as much – Bailey obviously recommends to adjust the look to you.

Next, start on the eyes. Bailey used Liquiline Blast Eye Liner in Violet Voltage all over the lid, almost like a cream shadow. Then, he dusted Eye Enhancers shadow in Forever Fig to set the cream shadow. Next, he added a brown liner in the water line and against the lash line. Bailey finished with a coral lip gloss, using LipPerfection liner in Radiant as a base and then topping it off with WetSlicks lip gloss in Peaches ‘n Gleam.

Bailey noted that if you like the dramatic look, the key to success is to always blend really well!

[Courtesy images]