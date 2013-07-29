News: Christina Aguilera’s Dramatic Weight Loss; Katy Perry’s 3-Month Pre-Vogue Cover Cleanse

Major makeover! Christina Aguilera showed off a newly svelte figure this weekend. — via Us Weekly



Katy Perry took her Vogue cover shoot seriously: “I kind of went on a cleanse, I did a lot of stuff like vitamins and supplements, I changed my coffee to green tea, I didn’t drink alcohol for three months,” the singer told Jay Leno. — via Fashionista

Danica McKellar (aka Winnie Cooper from the Wonder Years) is almost recognizable in heavy black eyeliner and fishnet stockings on the set of Avril Lavigne‘s new video. — via E! News

Growing out your bangs? Try these 10 ways to pin them back. — via Beauty High

Aerin Lauder is launching fragrance as part of her Aerin beauty and lifestyle line — and the packaging is gorgeous. — via SheFinds

Kiehl’s is taking to the road this week for a multi-day, multi-state motorcycle ride to raise funds and awareness for amFAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research. Get involved on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and at Kiehls.com/liferide. — via Kiehl’s