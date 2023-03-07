Christina Aguilera Opened Up About Getting Cosmetic Injectables: “Why Not?”

Something is changing in the world of Botox and fillers, injectables as a whole. Celebrities (at least some of them) are admitting to getting work done. Just look at the recent news surrounding Cardi B, Julia Fox and Joe Jonas admitting to injectables like it’s NBD. Now, it’s Christina Aguilera’s turn. She’s teamed up with Xeomin (and Merz Aesthetics), an FDA-approved anti-wrinkle injection to temporarily improve the appearance of frown lines. The campaign is titled “Beauty on Your Terms” and she spoke to Allure about what that means.

“I think we all can rely on a little help,” she told Allure. Still, she wanted to ensure any cosmetic injections were safe and would fit in with her life. She can’t perform with a frozen face! “When I’m on stage, authenticity in my face comes first,” she said. “I have a very expressive face, and when I sing, the emotion there has got to come through. I don’t have time to have a stoic, still face. For me, it’s about bringing that realness to the stage and my daily life while still doing what I can to feel and look my best. So Xeomin felt like the safest choice for me.”

“As one of the most powerful and iconic voices of our time, Christina Aguilera personifies our ‘Beauty on Your Terms’ mission,” said Patrick Urban, Merz Aesthetics President, North America, in a statement. “Our trailblazing marketing collaborations have reached a new audience. With the U.S. aesthetics market expanding at a rapid pace among adult Gen Z and Millennials, we’re focused on empowering women and men with the freedom to make the aesthetic choices that help them maintain their self-confidence.”

Xeomin (or incobotulinumtoxinA) is like Botox, Dysport or Jeuveau in that it’s a form of botulinum toxin type A. But Xeomin promises to be “naked” with only one ingredient instead of accessory proteins. It all comes down to formula. If you’re interested in injections, talk to your dermatologist to find out which one is right for you.