I have always wanted a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps. Five years ago I did Weight Watchers for the first time. The first goal in WW is to lose 10% of your body weight. I made a promise to myself that if I did it, then I’d buy myself a pair of Louboutins. Well, I lost the weight but never did end up buying the shoes. I’m pretty sure my enormous American Express bill had something to do with that.

Three weeks ago I was at the Westchester Mall with my sister. We were bopping around the Neiman Marcus shoe department when I spotted the most perfect pair of Louboutins.

“Can I try these in a 9?” The sales woman brought them out, and they fit like a dream. To be honest I didn’t think they’d even fit. Louboutins are known for being notoriously narrow and my foot is like an upside down triangle: Super wide up top and progressively narrow as you get the heel. But these fit like a glove!

I walked all around the shoe department with them on while my sister tried on pair after pair of shoes.

Could I do it? Could I buy a pair of $700 shoes? I did the math. If you add up all of the shoes I’ve ever purchased and then raged about because they were such poor quality, they would equal the cost of the Louboutins. “I’ll take these,” I told the salesperson.

Let me tell you something, when something is so expensive but you love it so much, buyer’s remorse is not even a factor. I did not have one guilty flutter of the heart when she ran my charge through. I just couldn’t wait to go home and stare at them.

Black suede pump 4″ heel. My new boyfriend.



What’s your dream purchase?