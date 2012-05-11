Christian Louboutin Pours His Sole Into Beauty

Photo: AFP/ Getty Images

If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming a Christian Louboutin brand owner, your day has finally come. The iconic shoe designer has teamed up with New York-based Batallure Beauty to create his very first beauty line, something we can only assume will be more affordable than his shoes.

Though Christian won’t share the specifics of the new collection, he promised it would be “Very constructed, quite different and unexpected,” he told WWD. Needless to say, it will be super-luxurious and “has to mirror the quality of the shoes, of the bags, of all the DNA of the brand,” Christian added.

The designer has resisted expanding his company to include a beauty line for quite some time, but finally found the perfect partner, saying that she understand the brand’s mission. “Beauty products also have to do with empowering women,” he said. “That’s very much the job of the shoes I’m designing.”

If you saw Adele’s Grammy manicure, you know how gorgeous a Louboutin-inspired nail is. We can only hope that this beauty collection will include red nail polish and lipsticks to match his gorgeous soles.