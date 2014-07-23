Would You Pay $50 for Christian Louboutin Nail Polish?

Fashion designers entering the beauty world isn’t exactly a new concept. Big names like Jason Wu, Michael Kors, and Marc Jacobs have been going full force into the world of cosmetics, and it seems to be the trend these days. So, naturally, it only makes sense that the man who used crimson nail polish to get the signature red soles on his shoes would branch out into nail polish, right? Christian Louboutin, welcome to the world of manicures.

Priced at $50 each and designed with spikey bottle tops that resemble stiletto heels, Christian Louboutin’s red nail lacquer is officially on the market today at Saks Fifth Avenue and Louboutin boutiques. The 3o other shades in the collection will be available August 31, just in time for fall. As for making the jump from fashion to beauty, Louboutin tells WWD, ““If I do beauty, I have to do it my way. I am someone who likes objects.” Considering the unique packaging of the polishes, it’s clear that Louboutin’s aesthetic really came across in the design process.

