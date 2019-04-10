Christian Louboutin Launched a Badass Graffiti-Inspired Lipstick Collection

A Christian Louboutin shoe is guaranteed to make you feel incredibly sexy and cool. There’s just something about those red soles and sky-high heels. Even Louboutin sneakers are somehow hot AF. Back in November 2018, Louboutin upped the cool factor with a graffiti-inspired collection called LoubiGraf. Now, it’s bringing that sexy-with-an-edge style to its cult-favorite beauty line. The Christian Louboutin LoubiGraffiti collection includes four lip colors in its Velvet Matte formula and four nail shades. The lippies are especially bold and ultra-pigmented so you can truly turn heads.

The formula feels rich and soft thanks to a blend of natural oils and seed butter that helps protect against dryness. Plus, the brand promises no feathering for up to four hours—something I can attest to. LoubiGraffiti’s limited-edition packaging is emblazoned with bright graffiti prints and when you buy one, it comes in a craft paper bag sealed with a graffiti-inspired street art sticker. Below, every shade in all their bold lipstick glory.

From left to right: Diva, Altressa, Bengali, So Tango

Nails are glossy and bold as well—just like those red bottoms. Each bottle comes in badass packaging that gets some looks when I bring it to the salon, but it’s all worth it.

From left to right: Baraboum, Edgypopi, Khol

From left to right: Jazzy Doll, Batignolles, Bengali

That’s not all the news coming out of Christian Louboutin Beauty world. The brand has also tapped Isamaya Ffrench as its global makeup artist. Ffrench will be involved in product development as well as upcoming campaigns. The ex-beauty editor has an incredible eye, and Forbes even named her one of its “30 Under 30 – Europe – Arts & Culture 2019.”

Now, these products don’t come cheap, but each one is basically a collector’s item and a piece of art on your vanity. Shop Christian Louboutin LoubiGraffiti Nail Color for $50 each at Saks Fifth Avenue and its website. LoubiGraffiti Velvet Matte Lip Color retails for $90 each in Christian Louboutin Beauty boutiques and online.