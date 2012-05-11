Christian Louboutin Launches A Beauty Line; H&M Makes Its Model Look Like The Tan Mom

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into the weekend:

Christian Louboutin is launching something that’s a little more affordable than his to-die-for shoes — a luxury beauty line. [Fashionista]

H&M made stunningly gorgeous Isabeli Fontana look like Tan Mom – and it’s not so cute. [Jezebel]

One of our favorite style icons Gwyneth Paltrow is the new face of Hugo Boss- get ready to drool over these ads. [E!]

Chanel has its first male face of its classic Chanel No. 5 — and it’s the always gorgeous Brad Pitt. [Elle]

Our fave new beauty product BB Cream has become one of the biggest selling product since it’s US debut –not that we’re surprised! [WWD]

Image via Sipa