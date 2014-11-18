Beauty Buzz: A $675 Nail Polish, A Chocolate Shortage Is Upon Us, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. As the weather cools down, chapped lips are hard to avoid. Learn how to fix them with these tricks. [The Beauty Department]

2. If you thought Christian Louboutin’s $50 nail polish was expensive, then you’ll definitely be feeling some feelings about his $675 polish. [Fashionista]

3. You guys. There might be a chocolate shortage due to the fact that we’re eating more cocoa than farmers can possibly produce. [StyleCaster]

4. Lauren Conrad can’t stop cutting her hair now, and we can’t stop itching to copy the cut. [Glamour]

5. Want to order an easy takeout meal but not gain weight? Learn how. [Byrdie]