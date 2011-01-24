The Beauty Of Christian Dior Couture Drama Through The Years

In the spirit of Couture drama, John Galliano has risen to the occasion once again. With long time collaborators, hair stylist Orlando Pita and makeup artist Pat McGrath, alongside Diors in-house cosmetics/lighting genius Tyen, Dior Couture sets the tone for high theatrics throughout the week.

Inspired by illustrator, Ren Gruaus seemingly effortless lines and their fluidity, Pita wanted the hair to reflect the same sense of ease. He told WWD, “…what Im trying to do is put the hair up, to kind of give those painterly strokes with the brush… its all about flowing movement.”

Staying true to the bold beauty that defines Dior, Pat McGrath maintained a super graphic focus. Take a look at a brief history of Dior Haute Couture looks in the slideshow above. The looks always maintain a lady-like posture. With a clear brand definition, the success of Dior is sure to persevere even in the current climate.

All photos courtesy of Imaxtree