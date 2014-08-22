Chrissy Teigen’s Expert Advice for Up-and-Coming Models

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNA0KcuRZhI]

Welcome to our Rule Breakers series, which spotlights five fabulous, gutsy women who are breaking boundaries in their respective fields—from supermodel Chrissy Teigen to designer Cynthia Rowley. Over the next few months, expect career advice, risk-taking tips, and insight on how to be an overall badass. Read more about the series!

All month, we’ve been profiling ground-breaking influencers like model Chrissy Teigen, and in keeping with our motto, “Style to the People,” we’re thrilled that each amazing woman in our series is also bringing her insight to a rising star in her field. In this case, Teigen met with new face model Kelly Rohrbach, whose killer looks and bubbly talent as an actress landed her a modeling contract with mega agency, IMG.

“Confidence is everything in this industry, it really makes a difference to love yourself,” Rohrbach reflected on her new career. She laughs and chats with Teigen about how she aspires to follow her path of finding success in a non-traditional way. Teigen shares her support saying, “You took the unconventional path and its working out great!”

Watch the video above to meet Rohrbach and learn about how she’s transitioning her acting career to a successful modeling one. Plus, find out how Teigen’s learn-everything attitude has helped propel her career.

Production Director: Samantha Lim

Producer: Robert Vasquez

Videographers: Simba Productions