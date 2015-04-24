Beauty Buzz: Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Wellness Advice, Celebs Spill Their Natural Beauty Habits, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. ‘Sport’s Illustrated’ model Chrissy Teigen spills her wellness advice, her dieting shortcuts, and more. [The Cut]

2. In celebration of Earth Day yesterday, celebs Kristen Bell, Elizabeth Olsen, and Sophia Bush spilled their all natural beauty routines. [Glamour]

3. For those of your who treat your snooze button like a Whack-a-Mole game, here’s your overnight hairstyle to wake up with the best kind of bed-head. [Refinery 29]

4. Getting your license photo taken is stressful—imagine how a transgender teen feels after being told she can’t wear makeup in hers to “misrepresent” her identity. [POPSUGAR Beauty]

5. Love spring beauty trends but don’t really know how to translate it to your own face? Here are 3 no-brainer spring makeup looks you can totally copy. [Daily Makeover]