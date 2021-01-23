Chrissy Teigen Is “Obsessed” With This $10 Clarifying Face Mask From Target

There’s nothing better than a celebrity with great skin who actually tells you why they have great skin. Because the blurred Instagram faces you see are more FaceTune than skincare. But when it comes to a celebrity like Chrissy Teigen, you get the real deal along with skincare advice that might actually work for you. In fact, Thursday night, Teigen revealed she’s “obsessed” with a Versed mask. She even showed her face in the bath with the clarifying face mask on her skin. And the best part? It’s totally affordable.

In the recent past, Teigen has shown her love for face oils, both the Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil and Mara Algae + Moringa Universal Face Oil ($72 at Credo Beauty). The former keeps her face hydrated and bouncy with antioxidants and superfood plant oils. But when she wants to draw out impurities from pores and keep away pesky breakouts, she uses the Versed Find Clarity Purifying Face Mask.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“Hello, Versed. I’m obsessed with this,” Teigen said on her Instagram stories. “The packaging. The mask. The fact it’s made in Thailand and also distributed in West Hollywood, like, that’s basically me. Let’s work together.” The acne-clearing mask is made with two types of clay and two types of charcoal to unclog pores but not leave your skin feeling dry and tight. It doesn’t dry down completely so you’ll feel clean but still hydrated.

That’s not all Teigen shared from the bathtub. She also revealed she’s using her BFF and hairstylist Jen Atkin’s Ouai Scalp & Body Scrub ($38 at Ulta) which I also use so I guess we’re supposed to be BFF, too. (A girl can dream?) “Loving this right now, it’s sticky all over my body,” she said. “Let’s work together. Let’s be best friends.” We think the last two happen pretty regularly.