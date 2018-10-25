How Chrissy Teigen Addresses Her Biggest Beauty Insecurity

Chrissy Teigen has never been afraid to clap back at a hater. When shade is thrown, she tosses it right back. With that being said, the mother of two still admits to harboring insecurities like the rest us.

In a recent interview with PopSugar, the Cravings author got real about being sort-of uncomfortable with her under-chin area, especially after experiencing a 60-pound weight gain during her second pregnancy with son Miles. So, how does she work around it?

“Because my face is so round, I try to make sure I do a nice bronze-y contour that doesn’t look too in your face. But I like to bring out dimension in my face and under my chin,” she said. Given the fact that she’s launched several successful collabs with Becca Cosmetics, we wouldn’t be surprised if she used any of her very own products on the jawline.

It also goes without saying that she hasn’t let this insecurity slow her down, as evidenced by her Instagram account, which happens to be one of our go-to hubs for body-positivity in action.

If there’s anything we’ve learned from Chrissy, it’s okay to work with what you got!