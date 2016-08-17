Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Stretch Marks on Snapchat

In case you guys forgot, Chrissy Teigen is still very much like us. Meaning she’s a human being with normal human skin that sometimes rolls and pulls and, as she reminded us in her most recent Snap, develops stretch marks. What?! We know; it’s crazy. The 30-year-old model (who, let’s not forget, used her body to grow and birth a baby just four months ago) took to Snapchat last night to show off her insanely bronzed legs that also happen to have some stretch marks.

If you’re blanking on your geomorphology lessons, tributaries are tiny streams that flow into larger rivers, lakes, and, of course, Chrissy Teigen’s thighs. Refreshingly, this isn’t the first time the mother of real talk has thrown down the gauntlet in the face of Facetune and unrealistic beauty standards. She first made news for her honesty last year when she posted a photo of her thighs covered in bruises and stretch marks with the caption, “Stretches say hi!” and has since spoken out about her diet, her clothes, and her post-baby body. (Hint: she DGAF what anyone thinks.)

Sure, it’s odd to think that someone taking a very realistic photo of themselves is headline-inducing, but in a world where social media and Photoshop are essentially synonymous, it’s actually a pretty rare phenomenon. We salute you, Teigen, and we bare our thighs in solidarity. Also because most of the country is melting in a heat wave, but hey.