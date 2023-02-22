Chrissy Teigen Updated Her Skincare Routine & It Includes a $10 Face Mist From CVS

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Although Chrissy Teigen wrote on Instagram that “no one at all” asked about her skincare routine post-baby, we’re interested. The new mom of three is literally always glowing. Teigen’s nailed that “dewy but not greasy” glow thanks to a pretty streamlined skincare routine that includes products from her favorite skincare pros, her husband (yes, John Legend’s line!) and everyday best-sellers you might actually use, too.

Legend launched his brand, Loved01, just last month and it includes affordable skin and body care, specifically for melanin-rich skin. While it’s a much-needed brand, we’re also waiting impatiently for Teigen’s skincare line. No, she hasn’t announced anything but it has to happen. She’s been giving us the scoop on her favorite products for years. Her fans – including us — trust her when it comes to beauty products, whether it’s a pimple sticker or a luxe face oil.

So, in honor of Teigen’s “skincare routine post baby,” we’re rounding up a bunch of her favorites that you might just like, too.

iS Clinical Pro-Heal Serum Advance Plus

This unique serum contains olive leaf extract works and vitamin C to treat acne, rosacea and even contact dermatitis.

Shani Darden Retinol Reform

We can’t tell exactly which Shani Darden product she’s using but they’re all stellar, including the gentle retinol serum.

iS Clinical Reparative Moisture Emulsion

This moisturizer hydrates and plumps skin with botanicals, peptides, marine extracts and antioxidants.

Loved01 Toning Mist

From Legend’s brand, this alcohol-free toner helps to minimize the appearance of pores and calm skin.

ZitSticka Killa Kit

Her favorite pimple stickers

, that target up-and-coming zits, are currently on major sale.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C

It looks like Teigen uses the original berry scent of this ultra-popular lip balm.

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer

Teigen has previously posted about her love for La Mer, admitting, “$$, I know I know. But I gotta be honest.”

La Mer The Concentrate Serum

She also loves this redness-reducing serum from the luxe brand.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel Pads

Teigen previously said these exfoliating pads are “so important for on and around my nose and chin…You’ll notice a HUGE difference!!”

Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil

Her love for this antioxidant-rich plump oil caused it to sell out. It’s back!