Chrissy Teigen Just Low-Key Dropped Her Entire Skin Care Routine

Chrissy Teigen doesn’t do anything the average way. Often when celebrities reveal what beauty products they use, it’s through a brand deal or in an interview. But when Teigen dropped her skin care routine, it was on Instagram to her 30.5 million followers. Because her skin has been looking extra great lately, fans have been asking her to reveal what she’s using so she jumped on Instagram to break it all down. We love a helpful queen.

“For you kind folks asking me to drop the skincare regimen, I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself!” Teigen wrote Monday night. She revealed that she basically uses whatever esthetician Shani Darden “forces” her to use, which consists of iS Clinical Cleansing Complex ($44 at Dermstore), which is a stellar cleansing for all skin types but especially those prone to breakouts. It contains White willow bark to exfoliate skin and breaks up pore-clogging oil, as well as salicylic acid to kill acne-causing bacteria. She follows it up with the iS Clinical “lotion” which is probably the Moisturizing Complex ($89 at Dermstore) since she says her skin can get pretty dry.

After a fan talks about their love for the products, Teigen reveals she also likes the iS Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum ($94 at Dermstore) and Pro-Heal Serum Advance Plus ($155 at Dermstore). And because she knows sunscreen is key to healthy skin, she uses Control Corrective Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 30 ($38 at Amazon), a great non-comedogenic option for pores that get easily clogged.

Teigen admits some of the products she uses are pricey but she “has to be honest.” Some of those are the La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer ($180 at Sephora), which is great for dry skin, as well as the brand’s The Concentrate ($370 at Sephora). That doesn’t mean she doesn’t love a drugstore pick, though. She says she uses a “steady stream” of Bioré Nose and Face Strips ($7.49 at Amazon).

In addition to seeing Darden, Teigen says she does “anything anyone at Dr. Jason Diamond’s office tells me to do facial wise.” When she’s “feeling iks,” she adds Dr. Simon Ourian’s Epione Beverly Hills Firm and Fade Cream, which is a skin brightener. Another stellar skin brightener she uses is the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel ($88 at Sephora). “This is soooo important for on and around my nose,” she says. These peel pads contain glycolic, lactic and salicylic to exfoliate and support cell turnover. This helps minimize fine lines and wrinkles as well as breakouts.

There you have it! Everything Chrissy Teigen uses for glowy skin. We’re here for Teigen as the next beauty blogger.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.