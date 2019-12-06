Chrissy Teigen’s Shag Haircut Will Probably Be a 2020 Hair Trend

Leave it to Chrissy Teigen to get started on one of 2020’s hottest hair trends before it’s everywhere. Just when it seems like all of Hollywood is getting a bob, Teigen went ahead and got a shag haircut. She kept her length (the girl loves long hair) and added shaggy face-framing layers. “New hair alert very important,” the model/author/host wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

Teigen tagged the iconic Tracey Cunningham in the post, along with Cunningham’s salon, Mèche in Beverly Hills, CA. It looks like the duo is working from Teigen’s house, though, as her dog makes a cute appearance. They didn’t just cut her hair, either. Cunningham gave Teigen face-framing highlights that brighten up her whole look and give her shag a sunny California feel. The shade Cunningham used is more of a warm, gold hue than a cool icy one, which suits Teigen’s laid-back vibe. Not to mention, it’s much easier to maintain. Considering Teigen has multiple TV shows in the works, a new website, cookbooks and two kids, she needs something pretty simple to manage. We doubt she’s trying to run to the salon every few weeks for a touch-up.

Both shags and modern mullets are coming back this season but before you get too nervous, they’re both really wearable. Miley Cyrus recently got a take on the mullet with shorter layers in the front and longer pieces in the back. It’s an easy way to play around with shorter hair without fully taking the plunge into bob territory. You’re still keeping most of your length but adding a fresh, trendy spin for the new year. Bookmark these looks and take them to your hairstylist—STAT.