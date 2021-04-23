The Pimple Stickers That Chrissy Teigen Swears By Are Available On Amazon

When Chrissy Teigen shares her favorite makeup or skincare products, we listen. So when she took to Instagram Live to share all the must-have beauty essentials she packs for trips. In a towel and a face mask, Teigen showed her favorite pimple stickers, the Zitsticka Killa that are actually now available on Amazon. Chances are, you use pimple patches too and you might want to get your hands on these.

After sharing everything in her makeup bag, Teigen got down to skincare and held up Zitsticka Killa. “They are so awesome,” she said. “They’re these little patches with these little, not needles, but pokeys and you put them into your pimple and leave it on all day or whatever you want and it dries out your pimpke and I love it.”

Those “pokeys” are actually 24 microneedles that dissolve into the pimple. Killa is different from regular hydrocolloid patches in that there are also acne-fighting ingredients infused within. In this case, there’s salicylic acid to kill bacteria, niacinamide to reduce inflammation and hyaluronic acid to retain moisture.

Zitsticka Killa is for those new, up-and-coming zits that haven’t yet come to the service. A flat hydrocolloid patch will work well for those. Each Killa box comes with eight microneedle Killa patches and eight priming Cleana swabs used to prep the zit before patch application. You won’t get that satisfying white gunk in the patch, but instead you’ll be shocked by how well these shrink a swollen, red spot. You might need to use another one the next night to keep the pimple from ever becoming mature in the first place.